Four kids orphaned after one overheard dad threaten to shoot mom, Georgia cops say

Four siblings are without parents after their father shot and killed their mother in an apparent murder-suicide in west Georgia, authorities said.

The tragic incident unfolded Wednesday, April 13, inside a home in Waco, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the kids called 911 and said she heard her father threaten to shoot her mother moments before gunfire rang out, authorities said in a news release. Deputies arrived to find two people dead inside the home.

No other injuries were reported.

In their investigation, deputies said they learned the children’s father fatally shot his estranged wife before turning the gun on himself.

“Murder suicides are one of the hardest for us to work in that there are no real answers as to the why,” Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams said in a statement. “Tonight, two families are grieving, and four children have lost both parents in this horrible traumatic incident. Please join me in praying for these children and these families.”

Two of the children, who are minors, were placed in the care of a foster parent, the sheriff’s office said.

Waco is about 50 miles west of Atlanta, near the Georgia-Alabama line.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800 273-8255 or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

