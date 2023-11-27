Four killed in apparent murder-suicide at North Carolina homeless encampment

Two men and two women were killed in a murder-suicide at a North Carolina homeless encampment Sunday morning, according to officials.

Residents in an Autryville homeless encampment heard a verbal altercation before the suspect Dwane Paul Miller, 40, allegedly shot the three victims multiple times then turned the gun on himself, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. All four people involved had been residing in two tents in the homeless encampment for several weeks, according to the sheriff's office.

Miller and one of the victims, 41-year-old Carrie Nicole Trampel, had ongoing domestic violence issues stemming from another state, according to a preliminary investigation by police.

Investigators at the scene of the homeless encampment. (WRAL)

The other victims, Daniel Jay Wiltshire, 44, and Amber Rae King, 43 were both from Autryville. Miller was from Marysville, Washington. Whether either of them had a relationship with Miller and Trampel was unclear.

The investigation is ongoing but police said there is no apparent danger to the public.

Autryville has a population of less than 200, and is around 55 miles away from North Carolina's capital, Raleigh.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com