Four killed in hourslong Memphis shooting spree
A 19-year-old man, who police said went on a deadly shooting spree through the city, killing at least four people and injuring three others, is in custody.
Memphis Police lifted a shelter-in-place advisory for residents after a man accused of live-streaming multiple shootings on Facebook was taken into custody on Wednesday, September 7.Footage by Peggy Mcdonald shows police vehicles speeding past her home while a manhunt for the suspect was underway.The suspect, identified as Ezekiel Kelly, reportedly filmed his shooting spree in a Facebook livestream, police said.Graphic footage circulating on social media shows a man walking into an AutoZone store on Jackson Avenue, before opening fire and fleeing.Authorities did not immediately release information on deaths and injuries.This is a developing story. Credit: Peggy Mcdonald via Storyful
A young man who went on an hourslong shooting rampage around Memphis, Tennessee, gunning down at least four people, was arrested on Wednesday night, police said. Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, 19, was taken into custody without incident in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven at around 9 p.m. local time after a high-speed chase, according to Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis. After the shootings, the suspect carjacked a driver at gunpoint Southaven, Mississippi, just south of Memphis, speeding off in the victim's Dodge Challenger and leaving behind an SUV stolen from a woman he had shot to death earlier that night, according to the police chief.
The education community was left stunned by the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher who was abducted during an early-morning jog near the University of Memphis (UofM).
