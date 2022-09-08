Four killed in hourslong Memphis shooting spree

Good Morning America

A young man who went on an hourslong shooting rampage around Memphis, Tennessee, gunning down at least four people, was arrested on Wednesday night, police said. Ezekiel Dejuan Kelly, 19, was taken into custody without incident in the Memphis neighborhood of Whitehaven at around 9 p.m. local time after a high-speed chase, according to Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis. After the shootings, the suspect carjacked a driver at gunpoint Southaven, Mississippi, just south of Memphis, speeding off in the victim's Dodge Challenger and leaving behind an SUV stolen from a woman he had shot to death earlier that night, according to the police chief.