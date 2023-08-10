Coroner identifies four killed in McHenry County family shooting

Officials on Thursday identified the four people killed in a shooting near Crystal Lake in unincorporated McHenry County.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies responded to 5805 Wild Plum Rd. at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday after a caller said a family member was shooting relatives.

There, deputies found three women dead, as well as another woman and a man seriously injured. The man, who authorities described as the alleged aggressor, later died. Authorities have not shared an update on the surviving woman’s condition.

McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein identified the four people killed in the shooting as Lauren Smith-Song, 32; Jean Song, 44; Yuna Song, 49; and Chang Song, 73. Cook County court records identify Jean Song as a male.

Autopsies will be performed Thursday, Rein said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions about what led to the shooting and how it unfolded.

Residents of the quiet neighborhood where the shooting occurred told the Tribune they were stunned and saddened hours after it occurred Wednesday.

Tanya Lee said she had seen an older woman who lived at the home where gunshots erupted. A friend who lives close to the home called to tell her what happened Wednesday morning.

“I was scared. I didn’t know what really was going on. I had to make sure all my kids were home,” Lee said, as she stood in her driveway.

Betsy Brennan said her daily walk in the neighborhood was disrupted Wednesday morning as squad cars blocked the road.

“It’s very, very eerie. Just the thought that while I’m sleeping, 300 yards away, this all took place,” she said.