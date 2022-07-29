Four killed, others injured, in southern York County when tractor overturns

A woman and three children died when a tractor pulling a trailer overturned in southern York County late Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Nine others were transported to hospitals.

Emergency responders, the county coroner and several helicopters were dispatched to the "mass casualty" event, York County 911 said.

The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. on Furnace Road, not far from Brogue in Lower Chanceford Township.

State police said that a man was driving an older model tractor pulling an open utility trailer when he lost control, and it traveled off the road and went over an embankment. Both the tractor and the trailer rolled. Twelve people − the woman and 11 children − were in the trailer at the time.

The children ranged in age from one to 14, state police said.

Three individuals were flown by helicopter to a hospital. The rest were taken by ambulance.

The conditions of the victims vary, state police said. The driver of the tractor is in serious condition.

No other vehicles were involved.

State police are investigating.

"Our hearts go out to the families of the juveniles and all the individuals involved," Lt. Adam Reed said during a news conference. "It's a very tough day for everyone down there."

The state police's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit, Forensic Services Unit, and Criminal Investigation Unit are helping with the investigation.

