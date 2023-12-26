Four killed, three injuried in Russian shelling on Avdiivka, Toretsk

Russian forces have shelled Toretsk and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing four people and injuring three others, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Office reported on Dec. 26.

The Russians carried out an artillery shelling of Toretsk at around 8 a.m., local law enforcement said. An explosion killed a 67-year-old woman in her backyard, and a 74-year-old man was killed on a road near the local hospital.

Invaders also shelled Pivnichne, a village near Toretsk, killing a 73-year-old man and injuring a 62-year-old resident.

Russian forces later targeted Avdiivka where a shell hit a private residence, killing a 61-year-old man, and trapping his 56-year-old wife under the debris. Emergency services transported her to hospital in critical condition.

Russians also struck Kostiantynivka village, Pokrovsk district. A 61-year-old woman was killed in her house when fragments of a Russian shell pierced her chest and abdomen.

Read also: Russians persist in attempting to encircle Avdiivka — General Staff

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine