Four large drug busts conducted by task force

Feb. 15—ASHLAND — A series of long-term drug distribution investigations by the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force has resulted in the arrest of four individuals this month.

Leah Layne, 26, of Ashland, a target of the task force for several months, was arrested last month following a search warrant execution at the Ashland Inn on Winchester Avenue.

Layne is accused of distributing large amounts of fentanyl to undercover investigators on multiple occasions.

With assistance from the Ashland Police Department Interdiction Unit and Boyd County Sheriff's Office's K-9, Inferno, Layne was arrested Jan. 26, the same day as the execution of the search warrant, but was released on her own recognizance later that day.

Layne was booked again into the Boyd County Jail following an indictment on Feb. 3.

She is charged with first-offense trafficking carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives, first-degree, first-offense trafficking greater than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Feb. 9, Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force completed another long-term fentanyl distribution investigation with the arrest of Robert M. Stevens, 28, of Ashland.

Again, with assistance from the Ashland Police Department and Boyd County Sheriff's Office's K-9, Inferno, a search warrant was executed at Stevens's residence in the 2900 block of Winchester Avenue.

Stevens is accused of distributing fentanyl and heroin to investigators.

He is charged with first-offense trafficking heroin and aggravated trafficking more than 10 grams of carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives.

Two more were arrested on Feb. 14 following a joint operation with the task force and Ashland Police Department Patrol.

Patrick Rauck, 37, and Nina Gonzalez, 38, were subsequently arrested when the pair were found to be in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, Xanax, marijuana and cash.

The two are held at the Boyd County Jail on charges of aggravated trafficking more than 28 grams of fentanyl, first-degree trafficking more than two grams of methamphetamine and trafficking marijuana.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force consists of investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Ashland Police Department and the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.