Four law enforcement officers, seven others face charges in probe of contraband distribution at Dougherty County Jail

Dec. 19—ALBANY — A six-month investigation into contraband distribution at the Dougherty County Jail and movement of some of that material has resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals, including four law enforcement officers.

The Dougherty County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests on Monday, and Sheriff Kevin Sproul said that the investigation is not yet complete and that more charges or arrests could be announced.

Four of those charged — Marques Ealey, Brian Price, Kenyarta Lovette and Isaiah Mills — were law enforcement officers, and charges against them included drug violations, violation of the state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and violation of oath of office.

"It's disappointing," Sproul said of the involvement of some of his office's employees in the alleged scheme. "They are people in positions of authority.

"I tell my employees I'll back you up to the Supreme Court, but if you violate the law, I'll prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

In a Monday news release, the sheriff's office said that the investigation of "the Matdrick Giddens' organization" was launched in June with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Postal Inspection Service into the introduction of contraband into the jail and the movement of the items through the mail.

"During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the family of Giddens and former staff of the Dougherty County Jail had conspired to introduce contraband into the Dougherty County Jail," the release said. "As a result of this investigation, the following (11) subjects were arrested during a warrant roundup conducted by the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspector's Office, U.S. Marshal's Office, Houston County (Georgia) Sheriff's Office, and the Albany Police Department Gang Unit on Dec. 14, 2022."

The sheriff's office also was assisted by the Dougherty County District Attorney's office, state Attorney General, Belmont County Sheriff's Office in St. Cloud, Ohio, and the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services.

The roundup resulted in the following arrests:

—Matdrick Giddens: conspiracy to commit with intent to distribute a Schedule II substance, conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony, conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line, RICO Act violation and enticing a child for indecent purposes;

—Terra Kline: conspiracy to commit with intent to distribute a Schedule II substance, conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony, conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line and RICO Act violation;

—Terry Jackson: conspiracy to commit with intent to distribute a Schedule II substance, conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line, conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony and RICO Act violation;

—Skyler Witt: conspiracy to commit with intent to distribute a Schedule II substance, conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line, conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony and RICO Act violation;

—Serika Stephens: conspiracy to commit with intent to distribute a Schedule II substance, conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony and RICO Act violation;

—Marques Ealey: conspiracy to commit with intent to distribute a Schedule II substance, conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line, conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony, RICO Act violation and violation of oath of office;

—Brian Price: conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line, RICO Act violation and violation of oath of office;

—Kenyarta Lovette: conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line, RICO Act violation and violation of oath of office;

—Isaiah Mills: conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line, RICO Act violation and violation of oath of office;

—Anita Thoms: conspiracy to bring contraband inside the guard line and RICO Act violation

—Maurice Mathis: conspiracy to commit with intent to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to use a communication device to commit a felony and RICO Act violation.