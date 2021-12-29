Here are four lawsuits in Oneida County to watch in 2022

This past year was anything but boring in the civil court system.

In Oneida County, several public entities and officials were sued in 2020 and 2021. Multiple lawsuits allege gender or racial discrimination at public organizations; another relates back to a now-closed murder case and its media coverage.

Here are four ongoing civil court cases to keep an eye on in 2022:

The Alexander Pirnie Federal Building & Courthouse

Parker vs. Utica Center for Development

Ke'airah Parker, a former employee of the Utica Center for Development, filed a lawsuit against the organization as well as owner and Executive Director Vincent Scalise this July.

Parker, who is Black, said she was subject to discrimination and a hostile work environment at the Utica-based veteran outreach organization, including comments about her hair, nails and head wrap, before she was eventually fired in March after voicing concerns of discrimination, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleges Scalise made comments about the Black Lives Matter movement, including that he "would put a bullet in any one of those protestors online."

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed in federal court, Scalise told the Observer-Dispatch Parker's claims were "all lies," and that Parker was fired for not coming in to work.

According to court records, a mediation session was held on Nov. 22 in which the parties did not settle, and the case is set to proceed to trial.

Bianca Devins' family vs. Oneida County DA

Two years after her death, the family of Bianca Devins sued Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara and his office this July for allegedly sharing footage of the 17-year-old's murder with media outlets.

The 17-year-old Devins was stabbed to death in July 2019. Brandon Clark, now 24, pleaded guilty to her murder last February and was sentenced earlier this year.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, said McNamara and his office shared a video Clark had taken of him and Devins having sex and then killing her with outlets such as the A&E, the CBS program 48 Hours and YouTube blogger Alissa Tallman, known as Antimone Layne.

At the time the suit was filed, Attorney David Walsh, who is representing McNamara and Oneida County, said his clients told him they had followed Freedom of Information laws in providing the video.

The last action in federal court, according to records, was the court's receipt of a video on a hard drive from CBS.

Frank Williams, Bianca Devins' maternal grandfather, speaks at the announcement of Bianca's Law hosted by U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-Utica, on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Roscoe Conkling Park.

Female inmates vs. Oneida County Jail

Three women incarcerated at the Oneida County jail filed a lawsuit May 2020 against Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Chief Deputy of Corrections Lisa Zurek.

The lawsuit claims the jail discriminated against incarcerated women after they were moved to an older, smaller section of the jail and subjected worse conditions than their male counterparts.

Women held at the jail said they experienced windowless cells and inferior access to showers, phones, recreation equipment and work programs.

In response to complaints voiced by the women in March 2020, Maciol and Zurek confirmed the female population had been moved in January 2020 but said they received all required services and that the jail went "above and beyond" the state standards.

The last action in the federal case was the granting of a discovery order Oct. 22 for all disciplinary writeups of women held at the jail from Jan. 22, 2019, to Jan. 22, 2021.

More than 100 students at Clinton Senior High School students took part in a walkout Wednesday afternoon on the school's track after longtime coach Norm Deep was placed on administrative leave. Some students were upset with what they said was a lack of communication from officials regarding the decision.

Track coach vs. Clinton school district

Longtime coach Norman Deep Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Clinton Central School District on Nov. 22, a week after he was put on paid leave from his position coaching indoor track and field.

Hours later, the district Board of Education reinstated him to his position, but the lawsuit remains ongoing in Oneida County Supreme Court.

The lawsuit alleged Deep was discriminated against after advising a female coach — who later filed her own lawsuit against the district — not to tolerate gender discrimination.

The lawsuit also said Deep was not provided with items needed for a medical condition.

According to court records, the last action was a motion by the school district to dismiss Deep's claims, noting his job reinstatement.

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Four lawsuits in Oneida County to watch in 2022