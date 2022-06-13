Four new leaders, including two principals, up for approval by Muscogee school board

Four new leaders will be appointed in the Muscogee County School District if the board approves the superintendent’s recommendations this month.

Superintendent David Lewis recommended the following promotions for the board to vote on June 27:

Jaime Chavez from assistant principal of Gentian Elementary School to principal of Gentian.

Candace Lockhart from assistant principal of Reese Road Elementary School to principal of Lonnie Jackson Academy, which is an elementary school.

Jennifer Aguirre from assistant principal of Hannan Magnet Academy, which is an elementary school, to director of the St. Elmo Center for Gifted Education.

Traveika Hunter from academic coach at East Columbus Magnet Academy to the middle school’s assistant principal.

Chavez would succeed Danielle Ernst. The Ledger-Enquirer reported last week Ernst is transferring from Gentian to become principal of North Columbus Elementary School. The current principal, Jessica Burnett, is leaving to replace the retiring Mark Gilreath as principal of New Mountain Hill Elementary School in Harris County.

The L-E reported last month East Columbus assistant principal Michael Seckinger was promoted to principal of Double Churches Middle School, replacing Eddie Lindsey. Lewis told the L-E then that Lindsey is “laterally transferring to an administrative position in the central office.” He hasn’t explained why or specified Lindsey’s new position.

Lewis didn’t reply to the L-E’s questions to explain the vacancies at Lonnie Jackson and St. Elmo.

Here’s background information about Chavez, Lockhart, Aguirre and Hunter, according to their resumes attached to the agenda.

Jaime Chavez

Chavez has been an educator for 17 years, all in Columbus, including the past two school years as assistant principal of Gentian.

She previously was an academic coach at Gentian (2015-19) and Reese Road Elementary School (2015-16). She taught fourth grade (2014-15) and third grade (2006-14) at Gentian, prekindergarten at St. Luke Early Learning Center (2004-06) and physical education at St. Luke School (2004).

Chavez graduated from the educational leadership program at Columbus State University in 2017. She earned a specialist’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Valdosta State University in 2012, a master’s degree in education from Troy University in 2008, a master’s degree in business administration from Troy in 2006 and a bachelor’s degree in education from CSU in 2004.

Candace Lockhart

Lockhart has been an educator for 15 years, all in MCSD, including the past two school years as assistant principal of Reese Road.

She previously was academic dean at Mathews and Blanchard elementary schools (2018-19) and taught kindergarten through second grade at North Columbus Elementary School (2006-18).

Lockhart earned three degrees from Columbus State University: a specialist’s degree in educational leadership in 2017, a master’s degree in early childhood education in 2005 and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education in 2003.

Jennifer Aguirre

Aguirre has been a educator for 21 years, all in MCSD, including the past year as assistant principal of Hannan.

She previously was a regional gifted education facilitator (2016-21). She taught third grade at Clubview Elementary School (2004-16) and first grade at Hannan (2000-04).

Aguirre earned educational leadership certification from Columbus State University in 2017. She earned three degrees in early childhood education: a doctorate from Walden University in 2007, a master’s degree from CSU in 2004 and a bachelor’s degree from Wesleyan College in 2000.

Traveika Hunter

Hunter has been an educator for 17 years, all in MCSD, including the past two school years as academic coach at East Columbus.

She previously was a science teacher at East Columbus (2015-19), Baker Middle School (2013-15) and Blackmon Road Middle School (2011-13), an academic coach at Fort Middle School (2009-11) and a science teacher at Fort (2004-09).

Hunter expects to earn a doctorate in curriculum studies from Georgia Southern University next year. She earned a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Columbus State University in 2008, a master’s degree in middle grades education from CSU in 2006 and a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from Albany State University in 2004.