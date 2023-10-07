Four-legged guards in Kharkiv awarded for their dedicated service

Dogs serving in the 5th Slobozhanska Brigade were awarded in Kharkiv.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Dogs received medals for their dedicated service.

The award ceremony was held on the central square of Kharkiv.

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

There, representatives of the unit's command solemnly greeted the furry guardsmen and cynology experts.

"They continue to carry out their service and protect our country from all existing wartime threats," the Ministry of Internal Affairs writes about dogs.

The service dogs of cynology experts remain integral assistants in the search for offenders at the border and in Ukraine as a whole.

Background: Earlier, the story of border guard Mykhailo and his shepherd dog Chita, who serve together at the border, was revealed.

