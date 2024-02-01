Four levy renewals and the BOE's Renaissance Academy seek ballot access

Jan. 31—MORGANTOWN — The Monongalia County Commission has ballot language for the renewal of four excess levies and a new bond levy for the Monongalia County Board of Education slated to be part of the May 14 primary election.

Were all five to pass, it would represent a total of 15.1 cents per $100 of assessed value on Class II (residential) property and 30.2 cents per $100 on Class III and IV (commercial) property.

Much of that number is made up of the BOE's bond levy as the four excess levies combined come to 4.7 cents for Class II and 9.4 cents for Class III and IV.

The language for each will be submitted to the West Virginia Auditor's Office for review before returning to the commission for a vote on ballot inclusion.

Bond levies require a simple majority for passage while excess levies require a 60 % majority.

Each of the four excess levies were originally passed in 2016 and renewed in 2020. They will expire June 30, 2025. If renewed, excess levies would run from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2029.

Renaissance Academy The Monongalia County Board of Education is asking county taxpayers to put up just over $142.6 million for the construction of the Renaissance Academy.

According to information provided to the Monongalia County Commission, the new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-focused career center is expected to cost $159, 440, 000.

Of that, the BOE hopes to generate $142, 640, 000 through a bond levy to "plan, develop, acquire, design, build, equip and furnish " the facility planned for a 135-acre site near Cassville.

If approved, the levy would cost taxpayers 10.4 cents per $100 assessed value on Class II property and 20.8 cents per $100 on Class III and IV property.

According to information provided with the levy language, the bonds shall include an interest rate not to exceed 6 % annually. While it's not explained how long repayment of the bonds is anticipated to take, "they shall be payable for a maximum term of 30 years and nine months."

Currently, the BOE and district have outstanding bonded indebtedness of $25, 634, 185 for which taxes have been levied.

Mountain Line The largest of the four excess levies, Mountain Line is looking for a second renewal of the transit levy originally passed in 2016.

As with the 2020 renewal, the rates requested will remain unchanged—2.2 cents per $100 assessed value on Class II and 4.4 cents per $100 on Class III and IV.

It's anticipated the levy would provide Mountain Line $2, 223, 973 annually for four years, beginning July 1, 2025 ($8, 895, 892 total).

Parks, trails and recreation As with its original passage and subsequent renewal, a list of entities has a financial stake in continued voter support for the parks, trails and recreation levy.

Rates for the levy will remain unchanged at 1.16 cents per $100 of assessed value for Class II and 2.32 cents for Class III and IV.

The levy is anticipated to generate $1, 172, 643 annually or $4, 690, 572 over four years.

Annual allocation of the funds would be as follows: County parks ($658, 420); BOPARC ($281, 582); Mon River and Deckers Creek rail-trails ($100, 000); West Virginia Botanic Garden ($100, 000); Cheat Lake and Laurel Point Soccer Clubs ($40, 000); Westover Park ($40, 000).

Fire Protection As with the current fire levy, the renewal language provided to the county includes levy rates that increase slightly over the four-year life of the levy.

Rates will range from.80 cents per $100 for Class I and 1.60 cents for Class III and IV in year one to.92 cents and 1.84 cents in year four.

Those rates will generate $808, 718 in year one. The amount generated will increase about $40, 000 each year and top out at $930, 025 in year four.

Unlike years past, the Morgantown Fire Department will be included this time around.

If renewed, year one of the levy would provide $58, 914 for each of the county's 12 volunteer fire departments ; $54, 500 for the Monongalia County Hazardous Incident Response Team ; $20, 000 for the Morgantown Fire Department ; $16, 350 for the Monongalia County Volunteer Fire Companies Association and $10, 900 for the Monongalia County Brush Fire Team.

Morgantown Library System The Morgantown Library System is looking to generate $551, 770 annually—$2, 207, 080 for the four-year term of the levy when it asks voters for levy renewal in May.

Rates for the library levy will remain unchanged at 0.54 cents on $100 at Class II and 1.08 cents at Class III and IV.

