Four local men accused of stealing from Kentucky tornado victims

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and police in Princeton, Ky., announced Friday the arrest of four men, three from Branch County and one from St. Joseph County, for allegedly stealing property from tornado-damaged homes and vehicles.

Sevon E. Gowen, 25, of Sturgis, was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree promoting contraband, according to the attorney general.

Brandon L. Ransbottom, 27, of Bronson, was charged with possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

Mitchell E. Stanton, 30, and Jesse H. Stanton, 29, both of Coldwater, were arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property, according to Cameron's office.

On Dec. 16, detectives with the attorney general's Department of Criminal Investigations were assisting Princeton Police Department on Meadowbrook Drive with needs arising from the tornadoes and storms, a news release from Cameron's office said.

"The detectives noticed four male subjects and approached them for questioning," the statement said. "The questioning revealed that the subjects had taken property from tornado-damaged vehicles and residences."

Gowen and Ransbottom each was ordered held on $7,500 cash bonds ahead of arraignment hearings, per court records. The Stantons were released on their own recognizance ahead of an arraignment hearing in Caldwell District Court, according to online court records.

Gov. Andy Beshear also had referred to looting Dec. 16-17 as he continued to visit storm-ravaged areas of the state, with western Kentucky getting hit the hardest by the Dec. 10 tornadoes and storms.

"We cannot let it happen. To take advantage of somebody who has lost everything is beyond despicable," Beshear said. "And if we catch you, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. Be a decent human being. Don't engage in those types of activities."

Ransbottom was on 18 months felony probation through Branch County Circuit Court. He had pleaded guilty to possession of meth and a police scanner. Jail sentences were suspended. Two other meth possession charges were dismissed in a plea bargain.

Gowen has a prior felony conviction from 2014, when he was 18, for larceny from a motor vehicle in St. Joseph County.

Jesse Stanton has a record of misdemeanor conviction in Branch County. His brother Mitchell has no local record. Both had lived in Bronson and were friends of Ransbottom.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Four area men face charges for stealing from Kentucky tornado victims