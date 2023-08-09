Four local residents were killed on Christmas Eve. Here's why the case is tied up

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — The truck driver accused of killing four Livingston County residents in a crash on Christmas Eve has filed an appeal to have felony charges dismissed.

Dayren Rocubert's tractor-trailer was northbound on I-75 on Dec. 24, 2022, when it crashed through the median and struck a GMC Terrain and a Ford F-150 carrying four family members, according to police.

Heading south in the vehicles were Kimberly Ann Siegrist, 63; her daughters, Lauren Marie Hahn, 32, and Karen Boehne, 33; and Karen's husband, Jeremy David Ralph Boehne, 32. All four were killed. Rocubert was not severely injured.

Rocubert was originally charged with four counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide and one count of failing to maintain control of a vehicle. In January, he pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide in Sidney Municipal Court.

He was scheduled for sentencing in March, but after the plea took place, Shelby County Prosecuting Attorney Timothy Sell said he received a toxicology report indicating Rocubert was under the influence of methamphetamine, cocaine and amphetamines.

He sent the case to a grand jury, who voted to indict Rocubert with five felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. The fifth charge came because Karen Boehne was pregnant.

But the misdemeanor charges haven't been dismissed. Both cases remain active.

In March, Sidney Law Director David Busick requested the court vacate the previously scheduled sentencing.

"The state would ask this honorable court to consider the emotional price to the family of being present for multiple appearances between the two courts and would hope a mutual time could be worked out in both courts to resolve these matters," Busick wrote.

Four separate motions have been made to push the sentencing back. Rocubert has also argued double jeopardy, and asked the new charges be dismissed. That was initially shot down.

"This court finds the prosecution ... of the defendant for aggravated vehicular assault is not barred by the negotiated plea to one count of vehicular assault in the Sidney Municipal Court. Defendant's motion to dismiss is denied," Judge James F. Stevenson wrote in court documents on July 14.

But he wasn't happy with the prosecutor, either.

"It is regrettable that that the Sidney Prosecutor rushed to the taking of a plea on the municipal court charges knowing that lab results were still pending," he wrote. "All of this could have been avoided by merely waiting for the lab results and then making informed decisions after obtaining those results."

On July 26, Rocubert filed an appeal with the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals, again seeking to dismiss the felony charges.

Meanwhile, he's scheduled for sentencing Oct. 3 in Sidney Municipal Court on the single misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide.

