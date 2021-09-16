Four Los Angeles cops accused of falsifying gang ties

Four Los Angeles Police Department officers allegedly added false gang information to field interview cards, the same allegations that saw six cops criminally charged last year.

All four are under investigation but no charges have been filed yet, according to the Los Angeles Times.

One of the officers, Samantha Stauber Fielder, sued the LAPD last year, claiming that there was a quota for Metro officers to identify gang members.

Fielder allegedly “entered false gang information” on four different field interview cards, according to an internal record from the L.A. County district attorney’s office obtained by the Times. Three other officers, identified only by their last names, have been accused of doing so once each.

Six officers were charged last year with falsifying police reports, all stemming from an allegation from a San Fernando Valley mother, who said her son had been misidentified as a gang member.

The LAPD noted “inaccuracies in the documentation complete by an officer,” based on body-worn camera footage and other information.

In response, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra barred other law enforcement agencies from using records generated by the Los Angeles Police Department for CalGang, a statewide shared database of suspected gang members.