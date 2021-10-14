Four Marietta men among 38 sentenced in Gangster Disciples prosecution

Marietta Daily Journal, Ga.
·4 min read

Oct. 14—Federal prosecutors announced the sentencing of the last defendant in a massive Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) prosecution of alleged members of the Gangster Disciples gang.

Lewis Mobley, 45, of Atlanta, who prosecutors allege was an enforcer for the gang, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of RICO conspiracy, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, and using a firearm during the attempted murder.

Four Marietta men are among the 38 alleged gang members that have been sentenced in recent years.

Vertuies Wall, 45, of Marietta, was ID'd by prosecutors as the leader of the Macon branch of the Gangster Disciples. He was found guilty of RICO conspiracy and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Mangwiro Sadiki-Yisrael, 48, of Marietta, held different positions including gang "governor" of Georgia, according to prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in restitution to his fraud victims.

Frederick Johnson, 44, of Marietta, who prosecutors say was a Gangster Disciples member who sold drugs, was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to RICO conspiracy.

Michael Drummond, 54, of Marietta, was a Gangster Disciples member who engaged in fraud for the gang, prosecutors said. Drummond pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy, was sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $3,677 in restitution to victims.

The Gangster Disciples is a nationwide gang founded in Chicago roughly 50 years ago. Over the years the gang was engaged in drug trafficking, robbery, carjacking, extortion, wire fraud, credit card fraud, insurance fraud and bank fraud, among other things, according to prosecutors. The gang is highly structured and hierarchical, uses violence to strictly enforce rules and hosts regular members-only activities.

"For decades, the Gangster Disciples have destroyed communities all across the United States. The gang's criminal activity in Atlanta included the killing of innocent people, brazen shootings, and prolific drug-trafficking," said Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine in a press release. "These horrific acts and the victims lost and injured will not soon be forgotten. Our community remains united and our law enforcement partners are committed to making sure this type of crippling criminal activity is met with our best investigative and prosecutorial effort. We understand that the sentences issued in this case will not mend the hearts of those who lost loved ones to the crimes of the Gangster Disciples, but we do believe they will make our community safer."

At trial, federal prosecutors accused the gang of being responsible for 25 shootings from 2011 to 2015, including eight murders, multiple robberies, extortion of rap artists, fraud losses of more than $450,000, and trafficking of large amounts of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, prescription drugs and marijuana. The government seized 33 guns from the gang.

Convicted defendants include "the highest ranks" of the gang's leaders from Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, and California.

The cases were investigated by the FBI, U.S. Marshals, ATF, Postal Inspection Services, IRS, federal Bureau of Prisons, Atlanta Police, Marietta Police, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Clayton County Police, DeKalb County District Attorney's Office, DeKalb Police, Gwinnett Police and other state agencies.

"The convictions of Lewis Mobley and other defendants sends a resounding message to gang members around the country that gang activity will not be tolerated in Atlanta," said Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant, in the release. "The Atlanta Police Department is proud of the effort put forth by our investigators to bring these criminals to justice. The sentencing of these gang members proves the effectiveness of our law enforcement partnerships work."

The cases were prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

"The Gangster Disciples have wreaked havoc in our neighborhoods for far too long with the drug trafficking, thefts, violent assaults and murders they have committed," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Mobley is the last of many members of the ruthless gang to be sentenced as a part of this investigation by the FBI's Safe Streets Gang Task Force and its state and local partners. We are all committed to dismantling these organized and violent criminal enterprises in order to make Atlanta and all of our communities safer for our citizens."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas City, Kansas, police have cooperated in years-long Roger Golubski investigation

    Police said “despite many inquiries,” they did not disclose their cooperation “out of concern that it could interfere with the work of federal authorities.”

  • NY artist nails it with mosaic grotto in Times Square

    A New York artist has assembled more than 350,000 acrylic fingernails to create a neon and pale pink grotto - a tribute to surviving the coronavirus pandemic. "A Fountain for Survivors," enclosed in an 18-foot tall rhinestone-studded cave, was unveiled on Thursday in Times Square, offering visitors a refuge until Dec. 8. "Nails are what you do when it's time to maintain," said artist Pamela Council, who has used fountains in her other work exploring the Black experience in the United States.

  • Robert Durst Sentenced To Life In Prison For The Murder Of Susan Berman; ‘The Jinx’ Subject Denied New Trial

    Robert Durst, the infamous millionaire real-estate heir convicted last month in the 2000 murder of close friend Susan Berman, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole today. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham read the sentence at the Airport Courthouse today. Durst, 78, whose appearance in HBO’s six-part […]

  • Actors of Indian descent proud to lead Broadway's 'Aladdin'

    As kids growing up in different states, Shoba Narayan and Michael Maliakel shared a love of one favorite film — “Aladdin.” Maliakel is making his Broadway debut, but Narayan is a musical theater veteran, having made her Broadway debut in “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” and touring with “Hamilton” as Eliza Hamilton.

  • U.S. port's supply chain fix challenge: selling 24/7 shifts

    The Port of Los Angeles is beginning the hard work of convincing terminal operators, importers, warehouses owners and trucking firms to embrace moving more cargo at night. "It's not a single lever we can pull today to open up all the gates," Executive Director Gene Seroka said on Thursday. On Wednesday, the White House gathered stakeholders including retailers Walmart and Home Depot, logistics firms United Parcel Service and FedEx, and electronics supplier Samsung.

  • 'I was naive’: Mia Khalifa on life after adult films and reclaiming her power with OnlyFans

    Content creator Mia Khalifa on how she reclaimed her power after leaving the adult film industry.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed Over Response To Norway’s Bow And Arrow Killings

    Critics pointed out major flaws with the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican's reaction.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Police Sergeant Charged After Video Shows Him Kicking Handcuffed Man's Head

    A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s Lawyer Finally Admits He’s a Person of Interest in Family Murders

    FacebookAfter months of speculation, Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers have finally admitted the South Carolina attorney—who’s already accused of orchestrating his own murder—is a person of interest in his wife and son’s double homicide.Jim Griffin, one of the scion’s attorneys, confirmed that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) began investigating Murdaugh “from the get-go” in the June 7 murders of his 52-year-old wife, Margaret, and his 22-year-old son, Paul. Authorities say that Murdaugh

  • Charges Pending Against NYPD Officer Accused Of Shooting And Killing Ex's Girlfriend

    Sources said Yvonne Wu waited inside her ex-girlfriend's home, which they shared at one time. Wu allegedly opened fire when her ex arrived with another woman. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • A Capitol riot defendant accused of smoking weed in a senator's office admitted to 2 additional felonies while representing himself

    Under cross-examination, Brandon Fellows admitted to climbing into the Capitol through a broken window without permission from authorities.