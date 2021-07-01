Four members of family found shot to death in NC home after it exploded

Dave Hendrickson
·1 min read

Four members of a family were found apparently shot to death in their home after the house exploded, The News & Observer’s news partner ABC11 reports.

The explosion happened Wednesday morning at the home in Caldwell County, authorities said.

A family member told ABC affiliate WSOC that the mother, the only member of the family who survived, was at a doctor’s appointment at the time of the shootings and explosion. The family member also told WSOC that the couple had adopted four children over the years.

Fire crews found little damage to the main floor of the house, ABC11 reported — the explosion appears to have been centered in the basement. Three of the victims were found on the main floor, the fourth near a door that led to a carport.

The victims were identified only by age and gender — a 15-year-old girl, an 18-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man and a 59-year-old man.

