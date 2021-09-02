Four members of Tazewell County Sheriff's Department recognized by FBI

Sep. 2—TAZEWELL, Va. — Four members of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office were recognized Wednesday by the FBI for their assistance in apprehending a Dutch national who was promoting violent acts including attacks on law enforcement officers.

Presentations were made Wednesday during a ceremony at the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office

"Today we have some special visitors with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and I'd like to say that it is not a rare occasion that we have agents from the FBI that are here," said Sheriff Brian Hieatt. "In today's time and what we're going through, it takes agencies working together whether it's town, county or federal agencies. We continue oftentimes to contact them and ask for assistance, and I am very appreciative of the assistance the FBI gives us continually, but today they are here for a very special reason."

Stanley M. Meador, special agent in charge of the FBI's Richmond Division, described the case which led to the presentations Wednesday.

"It goes without saying that anytime we can take a moment to recognize folks for their hard work, it's the right thing to do. Today, we want to do just that," Meador said. "As many of you may have read, we initiated an investigation involving a subject known as Jaap Lijbers, 27-year-old Dutch national. Mr. Lijbers was a member of the Bugaloo Bois, a loosely-connected group of persons who share violent anti- government sentiments. Mr. Lijbers encouraged other members of this group to attend political rallies and commit acts of violence including taking over government buildings and to participate in violence against law enforcement officers."

Lijbers called this violent conduct against law enforcement officers a "pig roast," according to court records.

With the help of the sheriff's office, the case was brought to a successful conclusion, Meador said.

"Folks, this is how we get the job done, through partnerships," Meador said of the case. "This is an excellent example of the successes that we have when we work together. It is right that we take time out today to recognize these four officers for their partnership and them taking the step to step up and help us support the mission of protecting the American people. Today, we're going to recognize these four officers with FBI Director certificates signed by FBI Director (Christopher A.) Wray for their invaluable assistance to this investigation."

The certificates were presented to Capt. Jonathan Hankins, Lt. Brian Triplett, Deputy Brandon Blanton and Deputy Ray Smith of the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office.

"We spent months gathering information which ultimately brought us here to Tazewell County," Meador said. "It was through the partnership with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, especially the officers that we're going to recognize today, that we were able to connect the dots and identify Mr. Lijbers. As a result of our partnership with the sheriff's office, the DHS (Department of Homeland Security) and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), we were able to arrest Mr. Lijbers in March of this year for possession of a firearm while being unlawfully present in the US."

Lijbers pleaded guilty in April and was sentenced on Aug. 19 to time served, which included five and a half months in prison, according to court records.

