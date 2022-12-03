Four men arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of electronics from local Best Buy

Police said an organized group of thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics at the Best Buy in Bethel Park along Alicia Drive Thursday afternoon.

The police chief said four men stole more than $10,000 worth of laptops and a car system.

Larry Jackson, Jordan Shine, Emmitt Bell-Young and Dion Crawford were arrested.

Police shared exclusive surveillance video of the alleged theft before officers caught them.

“We believe the same people we arrested yesterday are the same people that have been hitting stores around the area,” said Chief Timothy O’Connor with Bethel Park Police.

The chief said the men might be connected to a spree of thefts.

“Our detectives are working with other detectives in jurisdictions in the North Hills and around Allegheny County,” said O’Connor. “We understand there were other high-value thefts from additional Best Buy stores around the county and even beyond.”

Police said thieves target stores this time of year because they know the workers are busier.

“These shoplifters, especially the organized ones, will blend in, so it’s up to the managers and loss prevention personnel to be on the lookout,” said O’Connor.

Right now, the men face felony retail theft charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pitt students facing abuse of corpse charges for alleged class incident 4-year-old girl, adult shot in Pittsburgh Woman shot in Pittsburgh overnight; 1 in custody VIDEO: Friends, family hold vigil for high school student who died after a shooting in Monessen DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts