Four men arrested, charged in series of Dallas bank thefts, police say
Four men were arrested and charged after a series of bank thefts Monday, according to the Dallas Police Department.
At around 10:50 a.m. Monday, Dallas police responded to a call at a bank in the 14000 block of Preston Road.
The preliminary investigation determined a suspect stole bank bags and a purse from a victim then got into a car and left the scene.
At around 11:15 am, Dallas Police located a similar make and model of vehicle from the first scene at another bank in the 11000 block of Preston Road.
About an hour later, officers saw a person from a car approach another man in the parking lot. The exchange was blocked by a truck, but a victim and witness later confirmed the suspect had taken a bank bag, according to police.
Police located the same car in the parking lot of a bank in the 10000 block of Preston Road and took four people in the car into custody.
The following four men were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime:
Deverio Bell, 26, also charged with aggravated robbery
Latwon Berry, 20
Jaden Kelley, 19
Kendarius Nelson, 21
A search warrant was executed and police seized a weapon and property belonging to the victims.
The investigation is ongoing.