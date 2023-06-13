Four men arrested, charged in series of Dallas bank thefts, police say

Four men were arrested and charged after a series of bank thefts Monday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

At around 10:50 a.m. Monday, Dallas police responded to a call at a bank in the 14000 block of Preston Road.

The preliminary investigation determined a suspect stole bank bags and a purse from a victim then got into a car and left the scene.

At around 11:15 am, Dallas Police located a similar make and model of vehicle from the first scene at another bank in the 11000 block of Preston Road.

About an hour later, officers saw a person from a car approach another man in the parking lot. The exchange was blocked by a truck, but a victim and witness later confirmed the suspect had taken a bank bag, according to police.

Police located the same car in the parking lot of a bank in the 10000 block of Preston Road and took four people in the car into custody.

The following four men were arrested and charged with engaging in organized crime:

Deverio Bell, 26, also charged with aggravated robbery

Latwon Berry, 20

Jaden Kelley, 19

Kendarius Nelson, 21

A search warrant was executed and police seized a weapon and property belonging to the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.