Four men arrested the night of a Salem High School football game, police say

Virginia Beach Police investigating a threat made toward Salem High School seized nine illegally possessed firearms and made four arrests in the process.

Last Friday, police arrested four individuals the night of a high school football game at Salem High.

Police received reports the week before that an individual threatened to shoot someone at the game, according to a press release from the department. VBPD’s Crime Suppression Squad and Office of Safe Schools worked with the school system to evaluate the threat.

The investigation revealed that the threat was made by someone outside of the state and wasn’t credible. Out of an abundance of caution, VBPD stationed additional officers to patrol the parking lot the night of the game.

Officers discovered firearms in plain view in three separate vehicles which led to the arrests:

Hassan Malik Washington, 18, of Virginia Beach was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. Dameron Shaikeem Wright, 18, of Newport News was charged with two counts of the same as well as carrying a loaded firearm in a prohibited place.

Julian Gregory Bryant, 29, of Virginia Beach was also charged with possession of a firearm on school property and Shaguille Romeo Felton, 30, of Norfolk faces the same charge as well as altering a vehicle serial number.

None of these individuals were responsible for the initial threat made to the school, according to police.

Lyndon German