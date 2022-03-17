Four men attack, rob Lafayette man in the 1200 block of Howell Street

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 29-year-old Lafayette man heard someone running up behind him and then was hit in the head, beaten by four men and robbed, according to Lafayette police.

The victim was walking in the 1200 block of Howell Street about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday when he was attacked.

After one man ran up behind him and hit him in the head, he fell to the ground. It was then that three other men came up and started hitting and kicking him, police said.

More: License-plate-recognition cameras prove their value in LPD pilot program

The victim reported his attackers all wore masks and took his cash after the assault, police said.

He suffered scrapes to his stomach, cuts on his his hands and necks, police said. He was treated at a local hospital.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette crime: Police say four men attack, rob man on Howell Street