Four men charge in theft of copper wire from Throop plant

Dec. 15—Throop police charged four men in the theft of copper wire from a company that converts Keystone Sanitary Landfill's methane gas into natural gas.

Patrolmen William Hazleton and Chris Mazzucca charged Robert Cone, 52, of Staten Island, New York, and Albert Benedict, 33, 6 Big Pine Road, Honesdale, with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, loitering/prowling at night and criminal trespass.

The officers charged Santiago Saenz, 39, of McAllen, Texas, and Carlos Gonzalez, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, with receiving stolen property.

Arrest affidavits accuse the four of collecting more than $36,000 selling copper wire to a Scranton scrap yard, mostly this year, though they are only charged with one incident, which got the officers' attention shortly after midnight Dec. 8.

In arrest affidavits, Hazleton and Mazzucca wrote that Hazleton was dispatched to Archaea Energy, 1150 Marshwood Road, to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Archaea's plant converts Keystone's methane, produced by decaying trash, to natural gas. An employee reported two men left Archaea in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck .

Another officer stopped the truck nearby; Cone was driving and Benedict was in the passenger seat. Cone called a man named Carlos, who told the officer they were at the plant assembling a grill to "cook lunch for everyone tomorrow."

Police initially released the men, but the Archaea employee called about 10 minutes later and asked if the truck contained a large spool of wire.

Security video showed Cone and Benedict loading wire into the truck with a forklift.

Using records from a GPS tracker in the truck, the officers confirmed the truck was at the plant and had traveled to the Benton Hills Mobile Home Park in Benton Twp.

The mobile home park manager told police neither Cone nor Benedict lived there, but Gonzalez did. A neighbor the officers approached asked them, "Are you here about the copper wire?" The neighbor described men who for three or four months brought in wire on huge spools and removed its coating. They drove several different pickup trucks, including a white one.

Story continues

"They're just out in the open stripping the wire, tons of it. They take the coating, put it in (a) trailer and (the) copper in the trucks and leave," the neighbor told police.

Saenz posted a $5,000 bail bond and was released from Lackawanna County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27.

Benedict remains in the jail, unable to post $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 30.

Cone and Gonzalez remain at large, police said.

Contact the writer: bkrawczeniuk@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9147; @BorysBlogTT on Twitter.