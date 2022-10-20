Four men charged with burglarizing apartment building

Oct. 19—WILKES-BARRE — City police charged four men with burglarizing an apartment building in the 100 block of South Washington Street late Tuesday afternoon.

David Brannigan, 41, Robert Steven Haydock, 51, Amir Ahman Shehadeh, 41, and Joseph Walton, 36, were found in the rear enclosed yard at 139-141 S. Washington St. just before 5:30 p.m., according to court records.

Shehadeh is the brother-in-law of the property owner, Suhib Alnajdawi, court records say.

A tenant in the building called the property owner when four men forced open a rear door and entered the building,

Alnajdawi arrived at his building finding the four men inside and prevented them from leaving the yard where police found them, court records say.

Police in court records say suspected methamphetamine was found in a folded lottery ticket in Haydock's wallet, and an empty wax packet stamped "Good Time" was found in Shehadeh's pocket.

Officers discovered Walton had two warrants.

Alnajdawi reported a generator valued at $700 and tools valued at $500 were missing from the building, court records say.

Brannigan, of South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, was charged with burglary and criminal trespass.

Haydock, of Nanticoke, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shehadeh, of West Main Street, Glen Lyon, Newport Township, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walton, of Water Street, Wilkes-Barre, was charged with burglary and criminal trespass.

The four men were arraigned by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort.

Brannigan, Haydock and Shehadeh were released on $3,000 unsecured bail as Walton was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.