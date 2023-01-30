Four men charged in Clay County with felony child sex crimes

Four men are facing felony charges involving sex crimes against children. The Clay Sheriff’s Office on Saturday reported that it worked with Naval Criminal Investigative Services last June to target people seeking to exploit children.

Each suspect believed they were communicating with children or parents who had access to children. According to CCSO, the suspects solicited to engage in unlawful sexual activity with children.

Two of the men are convicted sexual offenders: 39-year-old Philip Haines from Flagler County and 40-year-old Christopher Fox from Alachua County. Both are charged with using a computer to solicit child/parent of a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.

45-year-old Terry McDonald from Duval County is charged with using a computer to solicit a child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct, transmission of harmful material to minors, and unlawful use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

44-year-old Michael Ingram of Putnam County is charged with using a computer to solicit the parent of child to engage in unlawful sexual conduct.















