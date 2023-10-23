Four men charged in connection with Coventry city centre stabbing

The four are charged after the city centre stabbing

Four men have been charged after a man was left seriously injured in a knife attack in Coventry.

The 19-year-old was stabbed in Upper Precinct in the city centre at about 03:30 BST on 6 October.

He was treated in hospital for multiple injuries, police said.

Two men aged 19 and two 20-year-olds have been charged with wounding, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, said West Midlands Police.

Three have appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court with another set to appear later.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk