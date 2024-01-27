Four men charged in construction theft

Four men have been arrested after being accused of stealing from a construction site, according to the Troutman Police Department.

The incident occurred at a new home site in the Sutters Mill neighborhood on Jan. 27.

Police said they received a call about a suspicious van loading up construction supplies.

At the scene, they found four men in a van with $5,000 worth of items.

ALSO READ: Arrest made after production crew’s equipment stolen at Statesville hotel

Those men, 27-year-old Luis Parravicini, 47-year-old Carlos Cribillero, 53-year-old Wifredo Briceno, and 32-year-old Christopher Alsamora, were arrested and charged with felony larceny.

Police said each suspect was in the country illegally, and Homeland Security issued immigration detainers.

VIDEO: Arrest made after production crew’s equipment stolen at Statesville hotel



