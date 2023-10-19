Four men charged in Moultrie drug case

Oct. 19—MOULTRIE — Moultrie Police Department arrested four men Friday afternoon in the Southeast portion of town for possession and intent to sell multiple narcotics.

"We seized 18 ounces of marijuana and eight grams of crack cocaine," said MPD criminal investigator Christopher Wood.

Authorities were able to gain access to the home through a search warrant for the two illicit drugs.

"We also found $7,000 in cash," said Wood.

No weapons were recovered, though several cell phones were also seized, he said.

The adults were charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

"It was a good seizure for that area," said Wood.

All four suspects were taken to the Colquitt County jail for processing.