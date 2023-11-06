Four men charged over theft of £4.8m gold lavatory from Blenheim Palace

The 18-carat lavatory was the centrepiece of a 2019 exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan at Blenheim Palace - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Four men have been charged over the theft of a £4.8 million gold lavatory from Blenheim Palace.

The art installation vanished in an overnight raid in September 2019.

Until now, no one had been formally charged in connection with the burglary – despite police making seven arrests over the years.

The lavatory has never been recovered.

On Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service said it had authorised criminal charges against four men, who will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Nov 28.

They are James Sheen, 39, of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, who is accused of one count of burglary, one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property and one count of transferring criminal property.

Michael Jones, 38, from Oxford, has been charged with one count of burglary; while Fred Doe, 35, from Ascot, Berkshire, and Bora Guccuk, 39, from west London, have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property.

The lavatory has never been recovered after it was stolen from Blenheim Palace - HNP Newsdesk/Hyde News & Pictures Ltd

The 18-carat commode, called “America”, was the centrepiece of a 2019 exhibition by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan at the Duke of Marlborough’s country home where Winston Churchill was born.

The statement piece was first fitted at the Guggenheim Museum in New York in 2016, where upwards of 100,000 people queued to use it.

It was moved to Blenheim, into a chamber opposite the room where Churchill was born for Cattelan’s first solo UK show in more than 20 years.

Speaking at the time of the theft, Cattelan said he hoped it was a prank and asked “who’s so stupid to steal a toilet?”.

Meanwhile Dominic Hare, the palace’s chief executive, said he hoped the “pointless” theft would “immortalise” the work before defending the stately home’s “sophisticated security system”.

Mr Hare added that it was “deeply ironic” that a work “portraying the American Dream” and the elite object made available to all was “instantly snatched away and hidden from view”.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Shan Saunders from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The CPS has authorised charges in relation to the theft of a gold toilet from Blenheim Palace in 2019.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

