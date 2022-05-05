4 men charged in fatal shooting outside West Side funeral home in St. Paul

Four men have been charged in connection with a shootout that killed a man and injured four others outside a West Side St. Paul funeral home in February.

Charged with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon are: David Nicholas Garcia, 40, of St. Paul; Jesus Hernandez, 21, of South St. Paul; Bryan Lara-Saavedra, 25, of Minneapolis; and Mario Alberto Vega, 30, of St. Paul. Garcia and Vega also each face two counts of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person.

Agustin Martinez, 28, of Crystal, was killed in the Feb. 21 shootout, which happened as mourners were gathered for the funeral for Casanova Carter. Carter, 26, was fatally shot Feb. 1 at his West Side home. He was a member of the Latin Kings gang, according to police.

INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

A spokesperson for the Ramsey County attorney’s office said Wednesday in a written statement that the charges filed last week against the four men are “at the highest level possible that we felt could be sustained at trial given the evidence provided to us from law enforcement. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

Officers were sent to the shooting at Simple Traditions by Bradshaw funeral home at 488 Humboldt Ave. around 11:20 a.m. Martinez was wounded and lying on a sidewalk. He was transported to Regions Hospital and pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound to his back.

Lara-Saavedra had gunshot wounds to his stomach and right leg. Several other men who were at the funeral home were transported to Regions with gunshot wounds.

Houses and vehicles in the area were struck by bullets and officers recovered bullet casings “all over the area,” the charges read.

FISTFIGHT OUTSIDE FUNERAL HOME

Surveillance video shows a fistfight on the sidewalk in front of the funeral home. Martinez was involved in the fight, but he eventually walked away out of camera view, according to the charges.

Lara-Saavedra then pulled out a gun and shot a 36-year-old man in the neck, the charges allege. People scattered when the gun was fired, with some running back to the funeral home and others fleeing in the same direction as Martinez.

Story continues

Garcia was seen at the entrance to the funeral home and firing numerous rounds from a handgun in the direction of Martinez, the charges allege. Garcia then went into the funeral home.

Hernandez stood in the boulevard and allegedly fired in the direction that Martinez and others had run. Vega came out of the funeral home and fired in the same direction, the charges allege.

INTERVIEW BY INVESTIGATORS

When interviewed by investigators, both Lara-Saavedra and Hernandez denied firing a gun, despite being told surveillance video shows otherwise.

Garcia was arrested April 28 at a West Side home, where officers executed a search warrant and recovered three firearms. Garcia declined to give investigators a statement.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of Hernandez, Lara-Saavedra and Vega.

In March, three men were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder in connection with Carter’s Feb. 1 killing.

