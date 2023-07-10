Four men charged after stolen vehicle chase in Newfane

Jul. 10—Four men from Erie and Chautauqua counties were arrested following a police chase that started in the Town of Newfane early Monday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said about 2:30 a.m. Monday, a deputy attempted to stop the stolen vehicle on Ewings Road in Newfane. When the driver refused to stop, a vehicle pursuit ensued throughout the town.

The chase continued into the Town of Lockport where police were able to successfully deploy road spikes on the roadway, causing all four tires to deflate. The vehicle then drove off the road into a ditch and the driver along with its three passengers fled on foot.

Additional deputies, New York State Police, City of Lockport Police and Lewiston Police assisted in apprehending the four men. The sheriff's office drone and K9 units were also brought in to assist.

The driver was identified by police as Franklin A. Chambers of Buffalo. Police have charged Chambers with numerous misdemeanors including fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving and numerous Vehicle and Traffic Law infractions.

Police identified the passengers as. Demetrius M. Davis of Cassadega, Tarin T. Abram of Buffalo and Ishmeal J. Muhammad of Buffalo. All four men are being charged by police with criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, obstruction of governmental administration and conspiracy.

They were held for centralized arraignment in the Niagara County Correctional Facility.