Four men in custody following major search

Aug. 12—PLATTSBURGH — Four suspects were in custody after a search by law enforcement that was witnessed by many in the middle of the day on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., an alert was issued by SUNY Plattsburgh that said law enforcement was searching for four males who fled westbound from a vehicle on Cornelia Street near Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

One male was believed to armed with a handgun, the alert said.

"Be cautious and alert," the notice said.

An updated alert was issued at 12:45 p.m. saying that all suspects were in custody.

The event was posted on several social media sites and many people commented that they witnessed police searching for the four males with numerous police vehicles and a helicopter.

The search appeared to be concentrated on the Cornelia Street/Route3 corridor from the City of Plattsburgh and into the Town of Plattsburgh.

More details will be added to this story as they become available.

E-mail: jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com

Twitter: @jlotemplio