Four men facing charges in connection with shooting at popular Beverly bar

Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a popular Beverly bar.

Christopher Sawyer, 39, Christopher Sturgis, 36, Sean Kelly, 28, and Gordon Morrison, 23, are facing charges after police say Morrison and another person fired guns in the area of the Pickled Onion Bar on December 6. Sturgis and Kelly are facing charges of obstruction of justice.

Police say officers responded to the popular bar on Rantoul Street for a disturbance and possible multiple gunshots. Upon arrival, police arrested Morrison, who told the officers that another person had also fired gunshots at him.

Police say surveillance footage backed up Morrison’s claim.

Police also say Sean Kelly, the manager of the Pickled Onion, refused to fully cooperate with the investigation and a search warrant had to be obtained to review the footage. Suspects were only identified due to the search warrants, police say.

The list of suspect’s charges is as follows:

Christopher Sawyer

- Assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm)

-Discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building

- Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

-Obstruction of justice

-Conspiracy

-Withholding evidence in a criminal proceeding

Christopher Sturgis

- Obstruction of Justice

-Conspiracy

-Withholding evidence in a criminal proceeding

Sean Kelly

-Obstruction of justice

-Conspiracy

Gordon Morrison

-Assault with a dangerous weapon

After investigation, reports of gunshots on Rantoul Street in December leads to charges on four people. Posted by Beverly Police Department on Tuesday, January 24, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW