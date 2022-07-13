Four men fatally shot in less than three hours in separate incidents in the Bronx and Brooklyn

Four men were fatally shot in less than three hours in separate incidents in the Bronx and Brooklyn, police said Wednesday.

There were no immediate arrests in any of the slayings.

The spate of gun violence began about 10:45 p.m. in the Bronx when a 31-year-old man was shot in the upper body in front of an apartment building on E. 234th St. near White Plains Road in Wakefield, police said.

The victim was rushed by medics to St. Barnabas Hospital but could not be saved.

Less than a half-hour later, a gunman in Brooklyn shot a 29-year-old man at a Brownsville apartment building on Thomas Boyland St. near Rockaway Ave.

The victim was struck in the left leg about 11:10 p.m., with the bullet apparently striking an artery, police said. He died after medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital.

As Tuesday turned into Wednesday, a 24-year-old was shot just past 12:30 a.m. during a confrontation less than three miles away, on Lincoln Ave. near Fulton St. in East New York. The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital but could not be saved.

The spate of deadly gunplay ended back in the Bronx when 34-year-old Melquan Cooper was shot on the Grand Concourse near E 183rd St. about 1:05 a.m., police said.

Cooper, found unconscious with a bullet wound to his upper body, died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

Cooper, who lived next door to the building he was shot in front of, had five unsealed arrests on his record dating back to 2010, police said. His most recent arrest was for drug possession in April.