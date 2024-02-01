Four men indicted in connection with parade shooting on the morning of Caribbean festival
Four men have been indicted in connection with the parade shooting on the morning of the Caribbean festival.
According to the DA’s office, Gerald Vick, 30, was charged with 8 counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with to the shooting at the J’Ouvert parade in Boston on 8/26/23.
Six men and two women were shot on Talbot Avenue when gunfire erupted while the parade was taking place, according to Boston police. All of the injuries are considered non-life threatening. Vick is one of four people arrested.
Vick is currently being held on $6,000 bail with GPS and home confinement, a bail hearing is scheduled for Friday, February 2.
Hubman Hunter, 31 is being charged with 8 counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm (3rd offense), illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, the DAs office said.
Hunter will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior, on February 2. He is currently being held without bail.
Sebastian Monteiro, 21 is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Monteiro will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior on February 5. Monteiro is currently being held without bail.
Dwayne Francis, 30 is being charged with illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm. He will be arragined in Suffolk Superior on February 27. Francis is currently held on $5,000 bail and with a GPS with a curfew of 7 to 7.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
