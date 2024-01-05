Four men rescued after boat sank overnight miles off Virginia Key, rescuers say

Four men were rescued overnight after their boat began sinking several miles off Virginia Key, according to authorities.

Around 11:30 p.m., multiple local, state and federal agencies responded to a distress call coming from a 24-foot boat about two to three miles east of Virginia Key.

A Miami Fire-Rescue boat crew pulled one of the boaters from the water, and one swam ashore to Virginia Key Beach where a Miami police officer found him., Lt. Pete Sanchez, a spokesman for the fire department, told the Miami Herald in an email Friday. Two other men were later rescued from the water sometime after 1:30 a.m.

The men refused medical treatment and declined to be taken to the hospital. They were later questioned by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers, who are investigating the incident.

“Luckily, no one was hurt,” Sanchez said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC assisted in the rescue operation, which included several boats and at least one helicopter.