Four men shot, one fatally, by moped-riding gunmen in Queens

Four men were shot, one fatally, by a pair of gunmen on a moped in Queens Sunday, police said.

The victims were standing outside a house on 41st Ave. near Warren St. in Elmhurst when the gun-toting duo rode past and opened fire about 1:30 p.m., cops said.

A 28-year-old man wounded by the gunfire died at Elmhurst Hospital, officials said. His name was not immediately released.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the hand, a 29-year-old man was blasted in the cheek and arm and a 32-year-old man was struck in the torso, police said. All three were taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The gunmen have not been caught.