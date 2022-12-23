Four men, two juveniles arrested in Waterbury after car strikes two police cruisers while fleeing traffic stop

Six people were arrested in Waterbury on Wednesday after hitting two police cruisers while trying to flee a traffic stop, according to police.

Waterbury Police Department officers assigned to Auto Theft Task Force Unit, Gang Task Force Unit and Vice & Intelligence Division said they witnessed 19-year-old Kevin Webster, get into a Jeep Cherokee outside his Waterbury home. Webster was wanted for an active arrest warrant charging him with first-degree larceny and interfering with police involving a previous motor vehicle theft, police said.

When police attempted to make a traffic stop, the driver, 21-year-old Devin Romanofsky of New London, tried to flee by reversing and then accelerating into two cruisers before stopping.

Four other people were found inside the vehicle, including 21-year-old Devante Jones of Waterbury, 18-year-old Syaire Wilson of New London and two 17-year-old boys, according to police.

Police said Webster was in possession of a 9-millimeter handgun and two high-capacity magazines. Police said they also located two other loaded handguns in the vehicle. Webster is a convicted felon which prohibits him from having any firearms or ammunition, and Jones is currently out on bond from a pending case involving weapon-related offenses, according to police.

Webster was arrested for his active warrant and the following charges, including criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, two counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle.

Romanofsky is charged with two counts of weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver, reckless driving, unsafe backing and interfering with an officer.

Wilson, Jones and the two teens are charged with two counts of weapons in a motor vehicle and illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver.

Webster, Wilson and Jones were held on bond. Romanofsky posted a $25,000 bond and was pending a court arraignment.