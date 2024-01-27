Four men in US illegally arrested for stealing construction equipment in Iredell County: Police

TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four men arrested for allegedly stealing contruction equipment in Iredell County were discovered to be in the coutry illegally, according to police.

Troutman Police said on Jan. 23 officers responded to suspicious van loading construction supplies in the area of new home construction in the Sutters Mill neighborhood off Westmoreland Road. Officers reportedly located the vehicle described by the caller on Charlotte Highway and conducted a traffic stop.

Inside the vehicle, officers say $5,000 worth of construction material was located. The four occupants of the vehicle, 27-year-old Luis Parravicini, Carlos Cribillero (47), Wifredo Briceno (53), and Christopher Alsamora (32), all of Charlotte, were placed under arrest for felony larceny.

They suspects were taken before a magistrate where they were each ordered held on a $15,000 secured bond.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office staff found that all four subjects are reportedly in the United States illegally from Peru. Immigration detainers have been issued by the Department of Homeland Security for the subjects.

