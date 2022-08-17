Four men wanted for drive-by shooting in Frayser, police say

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for four men they say opened fire on a car in Frayser.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 3400 Block of Mountain Terrace Street around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10.

They were told that someone was in the 3500 Block of Mountain Terrace Street when a Nissan Altima drove by, and four people inside opened fire.

No one was hurt, but a nearby home with three people inside was hit with bullets, according to MPD.

Investigators with the Gun Crimes Unit identified the suspects believed to be responsible and issued warrants.

William Gaddy, 20, and Jashaun Hall, 21, are wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder, Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Weapon.

James Boyd, 20, and Marvin Roper, 18, have warrants for Attempted First Degree Murder and the Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

Investigators said they believe these individuals may be responsible for additional shootings in Memphis.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects or their involvement in other crimes is asked to please get in touch with the Gun Crimes Unit at 901-636-0442 or Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

