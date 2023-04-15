Four men wounded in two separate shootings in Los Angeles overnight

Four men were wounded in two separate shootings overnight, including one that occurred after a fight in front of a popular gathering spot on Hollywood Boulevard, authorities said Saturday.

The first shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. Friday near Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim tried to intervene in a fight between a man and a woman, and was shot by a third person, police said.

The woman involved in the fight and the gunman fled the scene together, police said. The victim was hospitalized and is stable.

One witness told KTLA-TV a few dozen people scattered when they heard a gunshot.

"About five minutes later, I saw the guy who got shot," the witness told KTLA. "He walked from where the Hard Rock Café is and all the way down there by the Metro Red Line station and he was bleeding from his head. It was horrible.”

The second shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Saturday in North Hollywood. A gunman shot three men in the 11000 block of Huston Street, police said. The men were hospitalized and are stable, authorities said.

Police said they believe the shooting is gang-related but did not provide any more details about the suspect or a possible motive.

