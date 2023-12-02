Four Mesa County inmates plead guilty in 2022 inmate death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — In May of 2022, Mesa County Detention Facility staff members found an unresponsive inmate during routine security checks. Deputies and nursing staff performed CPR on the inmate but she didn’t survive.

U.S. Attorney’s office officials in Denver tell WesternSlopeNow Karlie Locke, Vanessa Vasquez, Anna Munday, and Efrian Velez have pled guilty to federal drug charges in the death so far. WesternSlopeNow has also learned a fifth person may also enter a plea in this case.

Jeff Byrne, Mesa County Sheriff’s Detentions Division Captain, said detentions staff use protocols a couple of protocols to prevent deadly drugs from entering the jail. One of those protocols is a body scanner. The body scanner helps detect drugs and weapons someone may carry. Another precaution jail officials take is regular, unannounced cell checks.

Now, more than a year after drugs killed an inmate here at the Mesa County Jail, officials tell me they’re confident in their screening protocols, but are always open to more advanced options.

