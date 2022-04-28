Four Michigan men arrested during drug search

Apr. 27—Four Michigan men are being held at North Central Regional Jail after law enforcement found them in possession of large amounts of narcotics in a Monongalia County residence.

Craig Lamont Young, 49, of Detroit, Mich.; Spencer Owen Young, 60, of Clinton Township, Mich.; Keith Jerome Young, 56, of Detroit, Mich.; and Ameer Ali Shakr, 52, of Detroit, Mich., were arrested inside a residence on Alpine Street during a search by the Mon Metro Drug Task Force and West Virginia State Police Special Response Team, criminal complaints said.

Agents located over $21, 000 cash, in excess of 85 grams of cocaine base, more than 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and over 110 grams of a heroin /fentanyl combination, according to complaints.

Task force members found portions of the cocaine base that were pre-packaged into 96 separate baggies, the complaint said, and portions of the heroin /fentanyl were pre-portioned into 104 separate baggies.

All four men are being charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and conspiracy.

They are being held on $200, 000 bond each.

TWEET @DominionPostWV