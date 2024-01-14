Five migrants die in first known Channel crossing deaths of the year

Nearly 30,000 migrants crossed the Channel from mainland Europe to Britain in small boats in 2023 - Ben Stansall/AFP

Five migrants have died in French waters while trying to reach the UK in the early hours of Sunday morning, marking the first known migrant deaths of 2024 in the Channel.

The victims were part of a group of 72 migrants, including about a dozen children, who were attempting to make the crossing from Wimereux in the north of France.

French maritime authorities say they received a report of a migrant boat in distress at around 2am.

France’s maritime prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said: “Several castaways were trying to reach the beach.”

‘We were drowning right away’

Soon after the boat left the shore, dozens of migrants ran into trouble trying to board the vessel in frigid waters and in the dark of night, local newspaper La Voix du Nord reported.

An unnamed survivor told the paper: “We were drowning right away.”

A navy helicopter, police and 50 firefighters were deployed in the rescue operation.

A rescue boat recovered two bodies at sea, a third was recovered by land, and a helicopter was dispatched to recover another body that had washed up on rocks along the beach.

At around 9am on Sunday, a person walking along the edge of the beach found a fifth body.

Local media reported that the deceased were migrants from Iraq and Syria. A sixth person is in critical condition. The public prosecutor’s office of Boulogne-sur-Mer has opened an investigation.

Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, said the “heartbreaking” deaths showed “we’ve got to stop the boats”.

“It’s heartbreaking when these things happen, and the loss of life that takes place. And you can only think about what an appalling end it would be, and the cold waters of the Channel in the middle of the night. It breaks my heart to hear about it,” he said in an interview on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

“But it just shows we’ve got to stop the boats, we’ve got to stop this illegal trade in human beings.”

‘All hands on deck’

Emergency services treated 32 migrants who spent the night at the local town hall before being shuttled to Calais where they were given shelter, reports France 3.

Saturday marked the first known crossing to Dover since bad weather put a stop to them nearly four weeks ago.

The 26-day pause in small boat arrivals was the longest for five years but French migrant aid group Utopia 56 told the news site France 3 that crossings are likely to pick up as seas calm.

“What matters for migrants is not the cold, but the height of the waves, which are very low at the moment.”

Jean-Luc Debaële, the mayor of Wimereux, told France Bleu that “all hands are on deck” in anticipation of the resumption of crossings.

“The weather conditions are favourable, there is no wind, the sea is flat, it doesn’t matter if the water is icy. We are on deck all this weekend.”

The region around Calais, the jumping-off point for the shortest crossing to England, has long been a magnet for migrants.

More than two decades after the closure of a Red Cross centre in Sangatte, hundreds of people still live in tents and makeshift shelters near Calais and Dunkirk, hoping for a chance to make the crossing hidden in a truck or aboard a small boat.

On Saturday morning, a hundred migrants were intercepted at the Baie de Somme, south of Calais, as they waited to make the crossing to England.