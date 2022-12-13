Millions face £250 monthly mortgage rise next year

Kevin Peachey - Cost of living correspondent
·2 min read
Woman concerned about bills sat at table
Woman concerned about bills sat at table

About four million UK households will face higher mortgage payments next year, the Bank of England has said, with the typical payment up by £250.

The average monthly mortgage bill would go up from £750 to £1,000, the Bank's Financial Stability Report said.

The rising cost would cause severe financial difficulties for another 220,000 households, the Bank said.

Businesses would also be under "significant pressure" owing to rising prices and borrowing costs, it added.

"Falling real incomes, increase in mortgage costs and higher unemployment will place significant pressure on household finances and weigh on their ability to service debt," Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said in a letter to the Treasury.

The Bank also warned of an increased danger of global financial risks. However, it said that households, businesses and banks were more resilient than before the global financial crisis of 2008 and the recession of the 1990s.

Fixed-rate mortgage deals have a set interest rate during the term of the deal. Most run for two or five years, but longer deals are available.

Anyone coming to the end of their fixed-rate deal and looking for a new one, or first-time buyers taking out their first mortgage, have seen these loans become much more expensive than they had probably expected or planned for.

Rates on new fixed-rate deals have climbed throughout this year, as the Bank put up interest rates to fight inflation, but they shot up following the mini-budget, peaking at 6.65%.

However, they stabilised then fell slightly in the run-up to, and after, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement which calmed the markets and, in turn, eased uncertainty for lenders and borrowers.

Chart showing mortgage rates
Chart showing mortgage rates

Variable or tracker rate mortgages can change at any time, usually in response to decisions made by the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee on the benchmark Bank rate.

Through the different forms of home loan, an estimated four million households would see their mortgage costs rise next year, the Bank said.

A further two million would see higher costs by 2025, adding to headwinds facing the housing market. Within three years, 70% of mortgage holders would see their payments increase.

Meanwhile, property prices have fallen for three months, the sharpest downturn since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

The Bank said buy-to-let investors were particularly vulnerable, as about 85% of mortgages to landlords were interest only, making them highly sensitive to rising borrowing costs.

It warned that landlords would either raise rents for tenants or sell off their properties, causing a deeper fall in house prices.

"Were landlords to seek to offset the projected rise in buy-to-let mortgage costs, it was estimated they would need to increase their rental income by around 20%," the Bank's report said. "This would increase the cost of housing for renters."

Recommended Stories

  • Avalanche’s Core Wallet Goes Mobile With Android Launch

    With the release of a mobile version, Ava Labs’ Core Wallet is taking an important step towards creating an interconnected Web3 experience.

  • Match Right Matchmaking Hosts First Annual Orange County Holiday Meetup

    Southern California's premiere matchmaking service, Match Right Matchmaking, hosted its first annual meetup at its Irvine, CA offices. Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Match Right MatchMaking has been connecting high quality, marriage minded singles in Southern California and around the world since the company started. Last weekend, the company stepped it up a notch by hosting its first annual Orange County Holiday Meetup, hosted by the company's CEO and sales team

  • Eli Lilly 2023 profit view disappoints on higher costs, strong dollar

    Analysts have said that the drugmaker is spending heavily on research and development ahead of presenting data for its keenly watched donanemab drug for Alzheimer's disease as well as its regulatory submission for tirzepatide in obesity. It is now eyeing four approvals next year, including for donanemab and for the additional use of tirzepatide in obesity, both of which could tap into potential multi-billion-dollar markets. Lilly projected revenue between $30.3 billion and $30.8 billion for 2023, higher than market estimates of $30.12 billion, with the company anticipating an increase in sales of its key drugs.

  • As workers strike, UK public sector pay hits 19-year low in real terms

    Average pay for British public sector workers fell to a 19-year low in October, after adjusting for inflation, according to official data on Tuesday that underscored why so many are going on strike. Workers in both the public and private sectors have walked out in recent months. Rail workers, teachers, postal staff and criminal defence lawyers have all complained that their pay has not kept up with inflation, which hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

  • Lions crash some top 10s, swiftly rising around all NFL power polls for Week 15

    The Detroit Lions move into the top 10 at a couple of prominent NFL power polls for Week 15 and are rising up in all the others

  • 10 Best Immunology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best immunology stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more immunology stocks, go directly to 5 Best Immunology Stocks to Invest In. Immunology is the study of the immune system of higher organisms in relation to disease. To be more precise, immunology is the […]

  • 12 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best Canadian stocks to buy and hold. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go directly to 5 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold. To cap off a turbulent year, the Bank of Canada hiked its overnight rate by 50 basis points to 4.25% […]

  • National reactions: Bills bring back Cole Beasley in ‘plot twist’

    National reactions: #Bills bring back Cole Beasley in 'plot twist'

  • Binance Hit by Crypto Outflows as FTX’s Fall Shakes Exchanges

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd., the dominant cryptocurrency exchange, has been hit by large outflows as traders move to take custody of their tokens amid revelations that rival FTX may have misused customer funds before its November implosion. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cas

  • BlackRock — the world’s largest asset manager — says central banks are 'deliberately' causing recessions, warns of a downturn unlike any other. 3 shockproof assets to consider

    Is there more pain ahead?

  • Tesla’s approval rating sinks into negative territory, survey finds

    A survey that tests consumer perceptions of prominent brands indicates that more consumers now have a negative view of the EV maker than a positive view

  • Binance withdrawals hit $1.9 billion in 24 hours, data firm says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Binance has seen withdrawals of $1.9 billion in the last 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest crypto exchange said it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin. Scrutiny of how crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits is under close scrutiny from users and regulators. FTX's founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday with defrauding investors.

  • The asset bubble that’s quietly popping

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed policymakers meet this week to raise borrowing costs again in a fight against the highest inflation in four decades that they're not close to winning.

  • FTX's Bahamas Liquidators Seek to Exclude Over $200M Worth of Luxury Properties From Liquidation

    The unwinding of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sprawling empire is proving as unwieldy as the company itself.

  • Do we have ‘any chance in the future’? We are in our 40s but started saving for retirement late, so we only have about $20K in our 401(k)s. But we have $75K we can also invest. Should we get a pro to help us get on track?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. “By using this platform, you’ve already done the vast majority of the heavy lifting by ensuring the firm you work with is a fiduciary, as all firms registered with NAPFA are fee-only fiduciary planning firms,” says certified financial planner Adam Koos at Libertas Wealth.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 10 Years on Dividends Alone

    Investing in stocks can make you money in two primary ways. Many stocks also deliver additional returns by paying dividends. Here are three stocks that could double your money in 10 years on dividends alone.

  • 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

    Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...

  • This Is the Average Down Payment for First-Time Home Buyers -- and Why It Should Ideally Be Higher

    Given how high home prices have been, it's not all that surprising to learn that in 2022, the typical first-time buyer made a 6% down payment, according to the National Association of Realtors. If you make a down payment that's lower than 20%, you'll be hit with private mortgage insurance, or PMI. Rather, it's meant to protect your lender in case you don't manage to keep up with your mortgage payments.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • What’s the best way to take RMDs from your retirement accounts? Experts rate the top 3 strategies.

    Congratulations on making it through a career of teaching, and for having saved enough that you don’t need the full amount of your required minimum distributions (RMDs) to live on right now. Financial adviser Kenneth Walzer had a client who forgot to take RMDs on an account he inherited for several years in a row, and by the time he figured it out and went to correct it, the amount owed was over $100,000. When financial advisers say end-of-year for thinking about RMDs, they don’t mean Dec. 31; they mean early December.