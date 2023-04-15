Four minors accused of stealing guns from pawn shop

Apr. 15—Four minors are facing burglary charges for allegedly breaking into a pawn shop on Wednesday and stealing 11 handguns, a release from the Brunswick Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Pawn Depot, 2717 Glynn Avenue, on Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m. and discovered that someone had forced entry into the building, the release said.

After the owner of the business arrived, officers determined there had been 11 handguns missing that they believed to be stolen.

An investigation led detectives to a suspect on Thursday, who is a minor. Further investigation led to three other minors who were all detained Friday by the police department, the release said.

All four minors are charged with burglary in the second degree, but more charges are pending as the investigation continues, the release said.

Detectives were working Friday to recover the guns that were stolen, the release said.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call Det. Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.