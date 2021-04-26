Four minors robbed 82-year-old woman before car chase, Richland County deputies say

Noah Feit
·2 min read

A teenager has been arrested more than a month after he and three other minors robbed an 82-year-old woman and led law enforcement on a car chase, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

The 16-year-old, whose name is not being released because of his age, was taken into custody last Friday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Information on how he was identified and where he was when arrested was not made available.

The teen was taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he was charged with armed robbery, grand larceny, and use of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

The charges are from a March 8 incident at 500 Harbison Blvd. in Columbia, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near the intersection with Broad River Road, and about 1.5 miles from the Columbiana Centre shopping mall.

Four males approached the 82-year-old woman as she walked to her apartment and offered to carry her groceries for her, according to the release.

When she declined, one of the juveniles hit her with a gun, then pointed the weapon at her while demanding her car keys, before driving away in her vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.

The vehicle was spotted on Interstate 20 by Richland County deputies who attempted to pull it over, according to the release. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit on I-20 continued into Lexington County, where the driver struck a concrete barrier, the sheriff’s department said.

While three 14-year-olds were detained after the crash, the 16-year-old ran away and evaded law enforcement until his arrest last week, according to the release.

Information on any injuries suffered during the chase and collision was not made available.

Like the 16-year-old, the three others were also charged with armed robbery, grand larceny, and use of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said.

One of the 14-year-olds was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, and assault and battery, according to the release.

There was no word if the teens were released to parents or guardians, or if they remain in custody.

Information on the condition of the 82-year-old woman was not made available.

