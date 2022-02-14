Four Mitchell adults charged with first-degree robbery of minor, three remain at-large

Feb. 13—MITCHELL — New charges filed Feb. 4 in Davison County indicted four Mitchell residents in a 2020 robbery of a minor, but authorities in the city are still working to bring three of the suspects before a judge.

A grand jury indicted Mitchell residents Jose Arias-Aquino, 20; Dustin Schmeda, 24; Jordan Wieting, 21; and Shelby Keller, 20; each on one count of first-degree robbery, a Class 2 felony.

The indictment alleges that on Aug. 17, 2020, the group intentionally and forcefully took the property of a then-17-year-old girl while using a dangerous weapon to intimidate the victim.

Because the victim was a minor at the time, an affidavit outlining the specifics of the incident is not public record. The type of weapon that is alleged to have been used and what property was allegedly taken from the victim are unknown.

Arrest warrants were issued for all four individuals on the same day they were indicted, but as of Feb. 9, one arrest was made.

Arias-Aquino was booked into the Davison County jail on Feb. 7, but he was released on a $5,000 bond that same day.

Authorities are still seeking Keller, Schmeda and Wieting, labeling them fugitives from justice.

Each of the four suspects have a criminal record, though some are longer than others.

Arias-Aquino was convicted for possessing marijuana in August, but he's also facing other charges in a separate, pending case for possession of paraphernalia and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol while under the age of 21. He's due to appear before a Davison County judge for that case on March 17.

In September 2020, Keller was convicted for simple domestic abuse. Her jail time was suspended, resulting in an order to pay approximately $275 in fines.

Schmeda appeared before a Davison County judge in September 2020 to be extradited for a separate criminal case. His record does not indicate what charges he was extradited for.

Wieting was convicted — but served no jail time — in December 2019 for sexual contact with a child under 16. He's also been convicted for deceiving law enforcement and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Now, all four are facing 25 years in prison plus a $50,000 fine, if convicted, for their latest charges.

Arias-Aquino is set to appear before a Davison County judge on March 1 for an initial appearance. Court dates will be set for the remaining three after they are apprehended.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Keller, Schmeda or Wieting should contact the Mitchell Police Division or Davison County Sheriff's Office.