Four months after a homicide/suicide in Topeka, authorities aren't saying who shot whom

Authorities are still not saying which person died of homicide and which died of suicide four months ago in a double-fatality Topeka shooting, with the autopsy report for one of those having been sealed.

Kiarra Hazelton, 24, and Dontae E. Knight, 31, both of Topeka, died Aug. 15 in a gunshot homicide/suicide in the 2100 block of S.W. Plass Avenue, Topeka police said at the time.

Police haven't since revealed which person's death was thought to be a homicide and which person's death was thought to be a suicide.

Meanwhile, autopsies have been conducted on Hazelton and Knight.

Shawnee County District Court Clerk Stacy Pletcher's office on Monday denied The Capital-Journal's request for a copy of Knight's autopsy report, saying an order prohibiting the release of that document had been issued by the office of Shawnee County's district coroner.

"The report is sealed by the coroner and the autopsy is considered an ongoing investigation," meaning Pletcher's office is unable to release the report, she said in an email.

The county's coroner is Altaf Hossain, said an employee who answered the phone at that office Wednesday.

Pletcher's office has not yet received an autopsy report for Hazelton, said Christina Acosta, a records custodian for that office.

