Four months after man vanished, his body is found close to his home, Georgia cops say

The body of a man who had been missing for four months was found not far from his home on Feb. 24, Georgia officials say.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office authorities told McClatchy News that they located the body of Gary Harper in a field not far from his residence in Newnan, Georgia.

Harper had been listed as a missing person on a national database since October 2021, officials say.

Police say foul play isn’t suspected in Harper’s death as of Feb. 24. His body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab, which is protocol for unexplained deaths, they say.

The investigation continues, police say.

Missing NC woman found safe after flying to Las Vegas for beauty pageant, family says

Dog walker discovers human skull and bones in Massachusetts woods, officials say

Mystery surrounds human skull, scattered bones found in wooded area, Illinois cops say

Hiker finds remains of man missing for just short of a decade, Oklahoma sheriff says